Truck Backing into Parking Space Struck in Wawa Lot: Police

A quick trip to a Quakertown area Wawa turned into a headache for a driver who was attempting to back into a space in the convenience store’s lot, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin.

In a news release Monday, police said the driver’s truck was struck by another vehicle whose driver was allegedly following it too closely through the parking lot.

Police said the accident happened Feb. 8 around 4:20 p.m. at the Wawa at 1960 John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) in Milford Township, Bucks County.

According to the release, a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling south through the west side of the parking lot when its driver stopped to back into an empty space.

The driver of a 2022 Subaru Forester who was directly behind the Ram apparently wasn’t expecting such a maneuver and struck it in its six o’clock position, police said.

Authorities said the Subaru “sustained damage at its 12 o’clock position” as a result of the crash.

The occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts and there was no airbag deployment as a result of the accident, the report indicated. Similarly, there were no reported injuries, according to police.

Police said the driver of the Subaru–who wasn’t identified–was issued a warning under the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code for Title 75, Section 3310A, Following Too Closely.