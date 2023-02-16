Truck Driver Cited Following Rollover Crash in Upper Bucks

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A truck driver was recently cited for summary traffic violations following a Durham Township crash in which his vehicle overturned, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Wednesday.

According to an accident report issued by the barracks, shortly before 8 a.m. on Feb. 2, 58-year-old Harvinder Singh of Broomall, Delaware County, was northbound on Rt. 212 at its intersection with Mine Hill Road when he left the northbound traffic lane and “went off the right side of the roadway.”

At the time, the report noted, “it was daylight with no adverse conditions.”

Police said Singh’s vehicle struck a traffic sign after it went off the roadway, proceeded across the Mine Hill Road intersection, re-entered the roadway and then overturned on its right side before striking an embankment where it came to rest.

Singh suffered a suspected minor injury in the crash, the report said, and was taken to Doylestown Hospital by Upper Bucks Regional EMS.

Police identified the truck he was operating as a 2004 Kenworth Northwest.

According to the report and Bucks County court records, Singh was cited for Accidents Involving Overturned Vehicles and Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.

The dockets filed in District Court 07-3-03 indicated that as of Feb. 13 Singh had not yet entered a plea in response to the citations.

Neither docket listed an attorney for Singh.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin and Bucks County court records.