Woman Killed in Riegelsville Car Accident

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say an upper Bucks County woman died as a result of injuries she sustained in a single-vehicle accident in Riegelsville borough Friday night.

In a report issued by the barracks Monday, police said that shortly after 8:30 p.m., 32-year-old Anna F. Tauber of Kintnersville was driving south on Easton Road (Rt. 611) when she “crossed over a curb on the western roadside” about a quarter of a mile south of Cedar Road.

Police said the right wheels of Tauber’s 2001 Honda Civic remained on the road as the car continued south for approximately 230 feet before striking a tree, spinning an unknown number of times and coming to a stop straddling the northbound and southbound lanes in the center of Easton Road.

According to the report, Tauber was the vehicle’s sole occupant at the time of the crash and was extricated from the car by first responders. She was then taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital-Bethlehem Trauma Center, where police said she was pronounced dead early Saturday morning from injuries she sustained in the accident.

The report said police were assisted at the scene by Palisades Regional Fire Rescue and Upper Bucks Regional Emergency Medical Services.