Alleged Sex Worker Arrested at New Hellertown Massage Business

A Hellertown massage business that has been open for less than two months was the target of law enforcement activity Thursday that resulted in at least one arrest for the alleged solicitation of sexual services for money.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Lehigh Valley Live cited court records in reporting that LAX Massage at 1160 Main Street was visited by an undercover police officer with a massage appointment who later signaled to colleagues that “solicitation for services of a sexual nature were offered for monetary compensation during the visit.”

The article indicated that a 67-year-old woman who was reportedly determined to be living illegally in the commercial space was arrested.

An online search for “LAX Massage Hellertown” Saturday produced a listing for the business on the website Rubmaps.ch. The .ch suffix is indicative of the fact that the website is registered in Switzerland.

The website bills itself as “your #1 massage parlor locator” and claims to be “updated daily with the best massage reviews…which include body to body massages, prostate massages, massages with happy endings, nuru massages and hot massages.”

“Members have the flexibility to use the advanced massage search features to find massage spas and reviews to fit their particular taste and needs,” it states.

The listing for LAX Massage identifies its specialty as Asian massage and lists its hours of operation as being from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It states that cash is the only form of payment accepted and puts the price point of a 60 minute massage at $60.

The listing also features two recent reviews of the business, which are only visible to paying subscribers on the website.

A Google review of LAX Massage posted Thursday includes a term that is of a sexual nature.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from local media partners and court records.