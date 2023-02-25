Alleged Sex Worker Arrested at New Hellertown Massage Business

by Josh Popichak
Massage Police Hellertown
Written by Josh Popichak

A Hellertown massage business that has been open for less than two months was the target of law enforcement activity Thursday that resulted in at least one arrest for the alleged solicitation of sexual services for money.

Lehigh Valley Live cited court records in reporting that LAX Massage at 1160 Main Street was visited by an undercover police officer with a massage appointment who later signaled to colleagues that “solicitation for services of a sexual nature were offered for monetary compensation during the visit.”

The article indicated that a 67-year-old woman who was reportedly determined to be living illegally in the commercial space was arrested.

An online search for “LAX Massage Hellertown” Saturday produced a listing for the business on the website Rubmaps.ch. The .ch suffix is indicative of the fact that the website is registered in Switzerland.

The website bills itself as “your #1 massage parlor locator” and claims to be “updated daily with the best massage reviews…which include body to body massages, prostate massages, massages with happy endings, nuru massages and hot massages.”

“Members have the flexibility to use the advanced massage search features to find massage spas and reviews to fit their particular taste and needs,” it states.

The listing for LAX Massage identifies its specialty as Asian massage and lists its hours of operation as being from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It states that cash is the only form of payment accepted and puts the price point of a 60 minute massage at $60.

The listing also features two recent reviews of the business, which are only visible to paying subscribers on the website.

A Google review of LAX Massage posted Thursday includes a term that is of a sexual nature.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from local media partners and court records.

Massage Hellertown Main Street

A massage business that opened in January at 1160 Main Street in Hellertown was the location of police activity on Thursday. According to a Lehigh Valley Live story, an undercover police officer working as part of a human trafficking task force was allegedly offered a sexual act in exchange for money by a 67-year-old employee of LAX Massage. The report said the task force consisted of local police, members of the Northampton County Drug Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI. The building which now houses LAX Massage was most recently occupied by a fashion boutique that closed in late 2019 or early 2020.

