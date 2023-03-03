Rosemarie M. Smith-Tich, 90, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Rosemarie M. Smith-Tich (1932 – 2023)

Rosemarie M. Smith-Tich, 90, formerly of Hellertown, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Harrisburg, UPMC. She was the wife of the late Norbert J. “Duke” Smith for 43 years and the late J. Stanley Tich for 9 years. A native of East Mauch Chunk, Pa., she was born on Nov. 21, 1932 to the late Raymond and Rose (Otto) Mulligan. Rosemarie was a piano teacher for over 30 years and in her later years volunteered playing piano at Cedarbrook-Fountain Hill Annex. As a devoted member of Church of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Hellertown, she was their longstanding organist, children’s choir director and a choir member, and served in every office of the St. Theresa’s Ladies Guild. She was a very giving person, having volunteered at St. Luke’s Hospital for 33 years and having been active in the Allentown Diocese Cursillo and a member of the Hellertown Area Library Book Club.

SURVIVORS

Rosemarie was the mother to three loving children: daughter, Kathleen Schintz (deceased), wife of James Schintz of Emmaus; Sharon Rose, wife of Richard R. Lemley of Midlothian, Texas; Timothy J. Smith, wife Robin, of Harrisburg. She is also survived by siblings: Bernard Mulligan of Bethlehem and Kathleen Mulligan of West Chester. She was predeceased by brothers: Raymond, Frances and Lawrence Mulligan. Rosemarie was a grandmother to Shannon Connors, Shaun Lemley, Sheehan Sweat, all of Texas, Peter Schintz of Pittsburgh, Marekait Schintz of Philadelphia, Nicole Grier of Lebanon, Ryan Smith of Phoenixsville, Tyler Smith of Devon. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Rosemarie’s Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The mass will be followed by a repast at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans, 326 Main St. (rear), Hellertown. The interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Jim Thorpe, Carbon County. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions in Rosemarie’s name may be made to Pennsylvania for Human Life (Bethlehem Easton Chapter), P.O. Box 3113, Bethlehem, PA 18017.