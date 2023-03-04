Niall Thomas Gardner, 36, of Denver, Colo. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Niall Thomas Gardner (1986 – 2023)

Niall Thomas Gardner, 36, of Denver, Colo., died Feb. 27, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of Jessica Sustaita, who he married last year. He was born in Franklin, Ind., on April 12, 1986 to Neville and Linda Shay Gardner of Bethlehem. Niall served our country as a Cavalry Scout as part of the United States Army, serving in Iraq/Kuwait. Niall attended grade school and high school in Bethlehem. He then attended Colorado Mountain College before transferring to Metropolitan State University of Denver, where he just completed a B.S. in Exercise Science and a B.S. in Nutrition Science. He was preparing to enter a doctoral program later this year to pursue his doctorate in physical therapy. Niall was an avid snowboarder and was passionate about BMX bikes and riding. He most recently worked with veterans who needed assistance with their physical rehabilitation. His dream was to open his own rehabitation facility to provide assistance to disabled veterans.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife and parents, he is survived by his daughter, Marley Gardner. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Although Niall lived in Denver most recently, the heart of his heritage was in Bethlehem, Pa.

SERVICE

A celebration of Niall’s life will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. at McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub, 534 Main St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Family and friends: Please join the family to celebrate Niall’s life. To share an expression of sympathy with Niall’s family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Niall’s name to the Metropolitan State University of Denver’s Niall Gardner Memorial Fund. Contributions will memorialize Niall through the Veteran and Military Center to support veterans completing their degrees.