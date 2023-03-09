4-Story Outdoor Ropes Course Coming to Williams Township

The phrase “hang tight” will have new meaning for visitors to an outdoor ropes course that’s set to open in Williams Township in late spring or early summer.

Hangdog Outdoor Adventure will be located on Cedarville Road near the Easton exit on I-78, according to stories that have recently been published about the plans for it.

A news release from construction management firm SAGE Design-Build Inc. Tuesday noted that it will also be the first attraction of its kind in the region.

According to the release, the four-story course will include a zipline, free fall jumps and a 35-foot pendulum swing.

“Another element contributing to Hangdog Outdoor Adventure’s uniqueness is an entertainment space housed in retrofitted storage containers,” the release said. “The entertainment space will feature a brewery, live music venue, as well as eatery and retail spaces.”

There will be an entry fee for the ropes course park, but no fee for visitors to enter the rest of the space, it said.

Hangdog Outdoor Adventure is owned by Lehigh Valley Grand Prix CEO Mike McCreary, whose dog Dewey will be the park’s mascot. In fact, “the bright colors on her collar were the inspiration behind the park’s color scheme,” the news release noted.

“The vision for Hangdog Outdoor Adventure was pretty simple,” said McCreary. “I wanted to provide a place for families and friends to enjoy and connect.”

“It’s truly a venue for the whole family,” he added. “Your kids might be at a birthday party at the ropes course and you can be enjoying some food and live music at the same time.”

McCreary said he chose to work with SAGE because the team there understood his vision and how to make it a reality.

“The personal touch and dedication you get from working with SAGE has been invaluable,” he said.

Hangdog Outdoor Adventure will be able to accommodate 120 people at a time on the course, the release said, and the venue will be available for team-building programs, corporate parties, school field trips, summer camps and other group excursions.

“We are excited to bring this type of venue to our community–fun and adrenaline-based activities for all to enjoy,” McCreary said.

“The course, combined with the food, brewery, live music and retail space offers a truly unique destination,” he added. “Retrofitting storage containers into an entertainment space was an exciting new way to bring this vision to life.”

For more information about SAGE Design-Build Inc., visit SAGEdbi.com.

Caption: Hangdog Outdoor Adventure will be located in the 400 block of Cedarville Road near the Morgan Hill Road exit on I-78.

Visitors to a website for Hangdog Outdoor Adventure can subscribe to receive pre-opening updates.

The site–which says the course will be designed for both “seasoned climbers” and beginners–also features renderings of the future facility.

It states that the ropes course will feature 115 climbing elements, two 240-foot ziplines, an adult course, a kids course for ages 4 to 7 and the giant swing, which will be 45 feet above the ground.

A “Dog Park” Beer Garden will be canine-friendly and offer outdoor games, frozen slushies, food from the “HangDog Cafe” and more, it says.

Photos of park mascot Dewey are also shared on the Hangdog site.