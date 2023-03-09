More Snow on the Way, Weather People Say

Just when many area residents figured winter was about to come to an end, instead it seems to be tightening an icy grip around the region.

Although this month’s winter weather events so far have been unimpressive, a pattern shift has apparently increased the likelihood of frozen precipitation and the potential for related disruption.

Disruption could result from Friday’s predicted winter weather, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued an advisory for Lehigh and Northampton counties in advance.

According to the advisory, 1 to 4 inches of snow could be in store for the Lehigh Valley, with the highest amounts likely to be seen across higher elevations to the north of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton.

The advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, when slippery road conditions could cause travel headaches throughout the area, according to the NWS’s statement.

Temperatures are forecast to remain on the cooler side of average in the coming days and additional wintry precipitation will be possible Monday night and Tuesday, according to the latest forecast for the Allentown area. Highs will generally range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s, with lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s throughout the period.

Although the winter of 2022-2023 has not been a good one for Pocono ski resorts, the late season snow may help keep some of them open a bit longer.

A NWS winter weather advisory for Monroe and Carbon counties says those areas can expect to receive 3 to 5 inches of snow from Friday’s storm, with locally heavier amounts of 6 inches or more “across the highest terrain.”

Sunday also marks the end of daylight saving time, which means that there will be an additional hour of daylight in the evenings beginning this weekend. The time change will officially occur at 2 a.m. March 12.