Primaries 2023: Who’s Running for Office in Saucon Valley Elections?

Information about where and how to vote in the 2023 Pennsylvania primary election is available at Vote.pa.gov.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The deadline for candidates for local office to file their nominating petitions in Pennsylvania was Tuesday, and the individuals listed here did so in Saucon Valley races in Northampton County.

The filing of their petitions means that these candidates will appear on the ballot in the primary election, which this year will be held Tuesday, May 16.

Under Pennsylvania’s closed primary system, only voters who are registered Democrat or Republican may vote in the primary for candidates from within their own party, although some races–including school board races–allow candidates to cross-file and appear on both parties’ ballots.

The top vote-getters in each race will advance to the general election and appear on the November ballot.

*Incumbents below are denoted with an (I) after their name.

Hellertown Borough Council

Council Member, 4-year term (vote for no more than 3)

REPUBLICAN

Andrew Hughes (I)

DEMOCRATIC

Liz Thompson (I)

Larry Sutton

Lynley Solt

Michael T. McKenna (I)

Lower Saucon Township Council

Council Member, 4-year term (vote for no more than 3)

REPUBLICAN

Kathy Pichel-McGovern

Mark Inglis (I)

Susan Blair

Sandra Yerger (I)

DEMOCRATIC

Laura Ray

Priscilla deLeon (I)

Victoria Opthof-Cordaro

Saucon Valley School Board

School Director at-large, 4-year term (vote for no more than 5)

REPUBLICAN

Vivian A. Demko

Bill Broun

Laurel Erickson-Parsons (I)

J. Barrett Geyer

Susan Baxter (I)

Shawn Welch (I)

Michael Karabin (I)

Bryan Eichfeld (I)

Donald L. Carpenter III

Jay Santos

DEMOCRATIC

Vivian A. Demko

Bill Broun

Laurel Erickson-Parsons (I)

Susan Baxter (I)

Shawn Welch (I)

Michael Karabin (I)

Bryan Eichfeld (I)

Donald L. Carpenter III

Jay Santos

To view all of the candidates who will appear on ballots in the 2023 primary election in Northampton County, refer to the spreadsheet published by the county’s office of voter registration.

Additional information about where and how to vote in the upcoming election is available at Vote.pa.gov.