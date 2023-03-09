Primaries 2023: Who’s Running for Office in Saucon Valley Elections?

The deadline for candidates for local office to file their nominating petitions in Pennsylvania was Tuesday, and the individuals listed here did so in Saucon Valley races in Northampton County.
The filing of their petitions means that these candidates will appear on the ballot in the primary election, which this year will be held Tuesday, May 16.
Under Pennsylvania’s closed primary system, only voters who are registered Democrat or Republican may vote in the primary for candidates from within their own party, although some races–including school board races–allow candidates to cross-file and appear on both parties’ ballots.
The top vote-getters in each race will advance to the general election and appear on the November ballot.
*Incumbents below are denoted with an (I) after their name.
Hellertown Borough Council
Council Member, 4-year term (vote for no more than 3)
REPUBLICAN
Andrew Hughes (I)
DEMOCRATIC
Liz Thompson (I)
Larry Sutton
Lynley Solt
Michael T. McKenna (I)
Lower Saucon Township Council
Council Member, 4-year term (vote for no more than 3)
REPUBLICAN
Kathy Pichel-McGovern
Mark Inglis (I)
Susan Blair
Sandra Yerger (I)
DEMOCRATIC
Laura Ray
Priscilla deLeon (I)
Victoria Opthof-Cordaro
Saucon Valley School Board
School Director at-large, 4-year term (vote for no more than 5)
REPUBLICAN
Vivian A. Demko
Bill Broun
Laurel Erickson-Parsons (I)
J. Barrett Geyer
Susan Baxter (I)
Shawn Welch (I)
Michael Karabin (I)
Bryan Eichfeld (I)
Donald L. Carpenter III
Jay Santos
DEMOCRATIC
Vivian A. Demko
Bill Broun
Laurel Erickson-Parsons (I)
Susan Baxter (I)
Shawn Welch (I)
Michael Karabin (I)
Bryan Eichfeld (I)
Donald L. Carpenter III
Jay Santos
To view all of the candidates who will appear on ballots in the 2023 primary election in Northampton County, refer to the spreadsheet published by the county’s office of voter registration.
Additional information about where and how to vote in the upcoming election is available at Vote.pa.gov.
