Rt. 378 North Closed in Lower Saucon

Some drivers traveling north on Rt. 378 from Lower Saucon Township into Bethlehem found themselves facing a detour–and a bit of a headache–Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Lower Saucon Township Police announced via a Nixle alert that the busy thoroughfare’s northbound lanes were closed at Mountain Drive North because of a water break in the city.

Mountain Drive North and Puggy Lane intersect with Rt. 378 at the top of South Mountain, which is about half a mile south of the city line.

Police said in the online alerts they shared that there was no known timeframe for repairing the water main break and reopening the road.

The cause of the main break wasn’t immediately clear, but recently there have been dramatic fluctuations in temperature which in some instances can put a strain on aging infrastructure.