Judith Lee Yandersits, 75, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Judith Lee Yandersits (1947 – 2023)

Judith Lee Yandersits, 75, of Upper Saucon Township died March 27, 2023 at her residence. She was the wife of William John Yandersits. Judith was born in Bethlehem on May 9, 1947 to the late Howard and Lillian (Kincaid) Weiss., She retired from Genesis Health Care, Quakertown, in Medical Records and was a seamstress at the former Horvath Knitting Mill, Coopersburg. Judith was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Center Valley. She lived for her children and grandchildren, who were the love of her life. Judith excelled in sewing, gardening and was the baker in the family.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 54 years last August; children: Scott A. (Tabitha) of Macungie, William H. (Tina) of Quakertown, Paula L. (Kenneth) Lang Jr. of Greeneville, Tenn.; siblings: Patricia Weaver of Macungie, Diane (Robert) Ernst of Macungie, Kathy (Kurt) Martin of Coopersburg; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother: James Weiss.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s VNA Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.