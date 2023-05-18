Donut Shop Coming to South Side Bethlehem

A company with a popular Poconos donut shop will open its second Pa. location in South Bethlehem this summer.

A company with a popular Poconos donut shop is preparing to open its second Pennsylvania location in Bethlehem this summer.

Donerds Donuts recently shared information about its plans to open a new donut shop at 3 E. Fourth Street on the city’s South Side on their Instagram feed (@donerdsdonutsjim).

According to the post, the new store will be a “science lab donut shop…exactly the same as the one in Jim Thorpe and the ones in Chile,” but with the addition of espresso drinks.

Donerds Donuts opened in Jim Thorpe after its founders decided to expand their successful donut franchise business based in Santiago, Chile, according to DonerdsDonuts.com.

“We pride ourselves in the quality of our products and our cool and original image,” the site states. “We are the mad scientists of this amazing experiment which is producing the perfect donuts and coffee.”

Some of the many donut varieties Donerds Donuts lists on its menu are Red Velvet, Caramel Churro, Bacon Maple, Blueberry Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Cup and Unicorn.

Donerds Donuts also produces seasonal donuts such as Hot Cocoa (winter), Strawberry Shortcake (spring and summer), Key Lime Pie (summer) and Apple Cider Pecan (fall).

In addition to their locations in Jim Thorpe and Chile, Donerds Donuts operates a food truck and provides catering, according to the website.

The Jim Thorpe donut shop is located at 76 Broadway and is open daily except Wednesday. Its hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donut-o-philes are encouraged to follow Donerds Donuts on Instagram for updates on the progress being made on their Bethlehem store, which is expected to open in early July.