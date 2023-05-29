Man Restrained, Guns Stolen During Home Invasion-Robbery, Police Say

A police department in upper Bucks County community is seeking information following a home invasion-robbery that reportedly took place in a residential development last week.

According to Hilltown Township Police, the home invasion happened Thursday, May 25 on Reliance Place in the Green Meadows community near Telford.

Police said a man inside the home was confronted by three men who identified themselves as sheriff’s department officers. At least one of the three men was armed with a handgun, they said.

The men restrained the man’s hands behind his back and had him lie on the floor before they ransacked the house and stole numerous items, including two handguns police said were registered to the victim.

The man who was tied up was not physically hurt during the incident, police said.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or video of the area is being asked to contact the Hilltown Township Police Department through their Crimewatch site.