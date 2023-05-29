Sacrifices Remembered at Memorial Day Service in Hellertown (Photos)

The mortal sacrifices made by Americans in service to their country were remembered and honored at the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post’s Memorial Day service in Hellertown’s Union Cemetery Sunday.

The mortal sacrifices made by Americans in service to their country were remembered and honored at the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397’s Memorial Day service in Hellertown’s Union Cemetery Sunday.

The service, which was held at 2 p.m., was led by Post 397 Commander Eric Medei and featured numerous tributes to all departed and missing-in-action U.S. service members. The names of local men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice are inscribed on the memorial wall at the cemetery bandshell, around which attendees gathered.

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Chorus performed the National Anthem and other vocal music at the service, and bugler Tommy King performed Taps.

Post 397 Chaplain Dave Pearson delivered the invocation and benediction, and Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman provided welcoming remarks. Other participants in the ceremony included Paige Medei, Legion Finance Officer Kim Medei, Legion Ladies Auxiliary President Connie Quier, the Post 397 Firing Squad under the command of John Mulholland and the Post 397 Honor Guard.

A large American flag was displayed from atop the extended ladder of a Dewey Fire Co. No. 1 ladder truck near the Main Street entrance to the cemetery.

The Legion Riders, Hellertown Police, State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136) and other local officials were also in attendance.

Photos by Chris Christian