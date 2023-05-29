Local Hero Remembered at Memorial Day Event in Upper Saucon (Photos)

A local soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice was honored at the Upper Saucon Memorial Day 2-Mile Bike/Walk/Run held at Upper Saucon Township Community Park in Center Valley Monday.

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

A local soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice was honored at the Upper Saucon Memorial Day 2-Mile Bike/Walk/Run held at Upper Saucon Township Community Park in Center Valley Monday.

This year’s event paid tribute to the Gold Star family of Army Spc. Jesse D. Reed, a 2002 Whitehall High School graduate who was serving in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom when he was killed in an IED attack in July 2010.

Along with a Pennsylvania State Color Guard Team, the Upper Saucon Township Police and Fire departments participated in the event, which included a meet-and-greet with Reed’s family and a ceremony recognizing his courageous service to the country before the bike/walk/run.

Additional Memorial Day coverage on Saucon Source:

Photos by Chris Christian