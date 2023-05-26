Memorial Day Observance Held in Fountain Hill, Other Local Events Scheduled

Many local communities are observing Memorial Day with commemorative services and other activities this weekend, including Hellertown, Upper Saucon Township and Fountain Hill.
Above, members of Bethlehem’s Broughal Middle School marching band perform at the triangle memorial on Stanley Avenue during Friday’s Memorial Day observance in Fountain Hill. The band performed several musical selections, including The Star-Spangled Banner and Taps.
The latter municipality held a Memorial Day observance at the triangle at Stanley Avenue and Spiegel Street Friday at 1 p.m. In the center of the triangle is a memorial to borough residents who have fought and died in service to their country.
A highlight of the ceremony, which was presided over by borough council president Norman Blatt, was music provided by the Broughal Middle School marching band. Members of the band performed The Star-Spangled Banner, Taps and other musical selections.
Blatt and others who spoke about Memorial Day’s significance encouraged citizens to remember the American military’s sacrifices as they relax and celebrate this holiday weekend.
Other speakers included councilwoman Jamie Johnson, Fountain Hill American Legion Post 379 Commander Gerhart Bassett, Mayor Mike Johnson and Ofc. Richmon Penn of the Fountain Hill Police Department.
In attendance were Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong, State Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133), and Connor Corpora, Legislative Director for State Sen. Nick Miller (D-14).
The annual Memorial Day observance in Hellertown–which is hosted by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397–will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Union Cemetery on Main Street.
The annual Upper Saucon Memorial Day 2-Mile Bike/Walk/Run will be held Monday at Upper Saucon Township Community Park on Preston Lane in Center Valley. At 9:30 a.m., there will be a meet-and-greet for the Gold Star family of Army Spc. Jesse D. Reed, a 2002 Whitehall High School graduate who was serving in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom when he was killed in an IED attack in July 2010. Along with a Pennsylvania State Color Guard Team, the Upper Saucon Township Police and Fire departments will be participating in the event and will both have vehicles on display. The ceremony recognizing Reed’s service will be held at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the bike/walk/run. More information is available on the Facebook event.
A blue sky was the backdrop for Friday’s Memorial Day service in Fountain Hill. The event was held at the Stanley Avenue triangle, in which the borough’s memorial to residents who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice is located.
Fountain Hill borough councilwoman Jamie Johnson delivered the invocation before leading attendees in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Fountain Hill Public Works Department employees (left) attended the ceremony along with Police Chief Ed Bachert, acting Borough Manager Jason Quarry and residents.
Ofc. Richmon Penn of the Fountain Hill Police Department said Memorial Day should be looked upon as more than just a day off from work or school. The significance of the holiday is often overlooked as Americans begin the summer vacation season and celebrate the end of another school year.
Attendees stood in the streets surrounding the triangle for Friday’s Memorial Day service in Fountain Hill. Standing at the podium, above, is borough council president Norman Blatt, who presided over the ceremony.
Residents listen to speakers during Friday’s Memorial Day service.
The triangle at the intersection of Spiegel Street and Stanley Avenue features a permanent memorial to Fountain Hill residents who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defending America’s freedom. For Friday’s service, a floral wreath was displayed at the memorial, which also features crosses depicting some of the many wars in which American soldiers have fought and died.
Gerhart Bassett, Commander of American Legion Post 379 in Fountain Hill, delivered brief remarks at Friday’s Memorial Day service.
Members of the Broughal Middle School marching band stand in formation as Taps is performed during the Memorial Day service in Fountain Hill Friday.
The weather for Friday’s service was perfect, with clear sunny skies and mild temperatures at mid-day.
Members of the Broughal Middle School marching band performed at Friday’s Memorial Day service in Fountain Hill.
