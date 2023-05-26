Memorial Day Observance Held in Fountain Hill, Other Local Events Scheduled

Many local communities are observing Memorial Day with commemorative services and other activities this weekend, including Hellertown, Upper Saucon Township and Fountain Hill.

The latter municipality held a Memorial Day observance at the triangle at Stanley Avenue and Spiegel Street Friday at 1 p.m. In the center of the triangle is a memorial to borough residents who have fought and died in service to their country.

A highlight of the ceremony, which was presided over by borough council president Norman Blatt, was music provided by the Broughal Middle School marching band. Members of the band performed The Star-Spangled Banner, Taps and other musical selections.

Blatt and others who spoke about Memorial Day’s significance encouraged citizens to remember the American military’s sacrifices as they relax and celebrate this holiday weekend.

Other speakers included councilwoman Jamie Johnson, Fountain Hill American Legion Post 379 Commander Gerhart Bassett, Mayor Mike Johnson and Ofc. Richmon Penn of the Fountain Hill Police Department.

In attendance were Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong, State Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133), and Connor Corpora, Legislative Director for State Sen. Nick Miller (D-14).

The annual Memorial Day observance in Hellertown–which is hosted by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397–will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Union Cemetery on Main Street.

The annual Upper Saucon Memorial Day 2-Mile Bike/Walk/Run will be held Monday at Upper Saucon Township Community Park on Preston Lane in Center Valley. At 9:30 a.m., there will be a meet-and-greet for the Gold Star family of Army Spc. Jesse D. Reed, a 2002 Whitehall High School graduate who was serving in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom when he was killed in an IED attack in July 2010. Along with a Pennsylvania State Color Guard Team, the Upper Saucon Township Police and Fire departments will be participating in the event and will both have vehicles on display. The ceremony recognizing Reed’s service will be held at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the bike/walk/run. More information is available on the Facebook event.