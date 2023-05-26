Gerald L. ‘Jerry’ aka ‘The Boss’ Raub, 76, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Obituaries Sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home

Gerald L. “Jerry” aka “The Boss” Raub, 76, of Allentown, died Thursday, May 25, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Gerald L. ‘Jerry’ aka ‘The Boss’ Raub (1947 – 2023)

Gerald L. “Jerry” aka “The Boss” Raub, 76, of Allentown, died Thursday, May 25, 2023 at his residence.Gerald Raub He was the husband of Irene C. (Miller) Raub. Gerald was born in Allentown on Feb. 12, 1947 to the late Harry and Alberta (Muthard) Raub. He worked as a blacktopper for Local Union 158 (Harrisburg) for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife, being together for 57 years; children: Wendy L. Drozda of Bethlehem, Kimberly A. (Aaron) Andreas of Hellertown; siblings: John (Jane) of Bethlehem, Roy of Bethlehem, Pete of Bethlehem, Susan (Allen) DeFrain in South Carolina, Brenda (Bobby) Werner of Bethlehem, Loretta Huber of Bethlehem; granddaughters: Laura, Brittany, Kelsea, Haley; great-grandchildren: Brooke, Braeden, Gemma, JT, Jax. He was predeceased by siblings: Paul, Linda Kish, Harry; and a grandson: Brandon.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by a service at 7 p.m. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

