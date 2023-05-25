Lower Saucon Township to Host Backyard Composting Workshop

Lower Saucon Township and other local residents who would like to learn more about backyard composting will have the opportunity to do that at a workshop on Saturday, June 3.

“Learn How to Set Up Backyard Composting,” which is part of the Pennsylvania Resources Council’s Home & Garden workshops series, will be held at 11 a.m. at the township municipal complex at 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem. Registration is limited.

The workshop “thoroughly covers the importance and benefits of composting, the process, setting up a compost pile, proper maintenance and ways of using finished compost,” according to the PRC website.

There is a $70 fee to attend the one-hour program, however township residents are eligible to receive a $50 refund. In addition to tips for successful backyard compost piles, all participants will also receive an 82-gallon capacity Garden Earth compost bin.

To register online, click here.

For more information, email Carol Butler at butler@prc.org.

Lower Saucon Township recently opened a yard waste drop-off center for residents on Polk Valley Road, however the center does not offer composting.

The township was previously a partner with the Borough of Hellertown in the operation of the Saucon Valley Compost Center, which is located on Springtown Hill Road in Lower Saucon Township. After a rift developed between the two municipalities last year over Lower Saucon Township’s reduction in financial support for the Hellertown Area Library, and subsequent related actions, the borough severed several agreements it had with the township, including the compost center agreement. The borough has also sued the township in county court over what it claims are compost center funds it is owed. Meanwhile, the borough continues to operate the compost center, for which it has a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) permit to do.

Other local events scheduled for Saturday, June 3 include the Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale and the Hellertown Area Library’s used book sale.