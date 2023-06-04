Fountain Hill Police Seek Man Involved in Hit-and-Run

Fountain Hill Police are asking for help identifying a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Delaware Avenue Friday.
Fountain Hill Police are asking for tips regarding the identity of the motorcyclist pictured above. According to police, he was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Delaware Avenue near St. Luke’s Place on Friday afternoon. (Credit: Fountain Hill Police Officer Association Inc./Facebook)
Do you know the identity of the man pictured in the above photo? If you do, Fountain Hill Police want to hear from you.
Police say the man was involved in a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash Friday in the area of Delaware Avenue and St. Luke’s Place, which is near St. Luke’s Hospital. In a Facebook post on the Fountain Hill Police Officer Association page, they said it happened around 4:52 p.m. Friday.
Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is being asked to email dwood@fhpolice.org or call Ofc. Wood of the Fountain Hill Police Department at 610-437-5252. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
Police in Fountain Hill shared this photo of an unidentified man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Delaware Avenue Friday afternoon. Police are asking the public for help with identifying him. (Credit: Fountain Hill Police Officer Association Inc./Facebook)
