Fountain Hill Police Seek Man Involved in Hit-and-Run

Fountain Hill Police are asking for help identifying a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Delaware Avenue Friday.

Do you know the identity of the man pictured in the above photo? If you do, Fountain Hill Police want to hear from you.

Police say the man was involved in a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash Friday in the area of Delaware Avenue and St. Luke’s Place, which is near St. Luke’s Hospital. In a Facebook post on the Fountain Hill Police Officer Association page, they said it happened around 4:52 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is being asked to email dwood@fhpolice.org or call Ofc. Wood of the Fountain Hill Police Department at 610-437-5252. Tipsters may remain anonymous.