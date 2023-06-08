Robert S. Johnson, 86, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Robert S. Johnson, 86, of Hellertown, died Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center in Richlandtown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Robert S. Johnson (1937 – 2023)

Robert S. Johnson, 86, of Hellertown, died Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center in Richlandtown. He was the husband of Faye L. (Lerch) Johnson. Robert was born in Fountain Hill on March 22, 1937 to the late Harold F. and Glenyce M. (Stackhouse) Johnson. He worked at Shafer Elementary School in Nazareth as a 5th and 6th grade teacher for 32 years, until retiring. He was instrumental in making the memorial garden at Shafer with the students, who also were instrumental in raising funds for the Statue of Liberty and the YMCA. Robert served his country honorably in the U.S. Army 3rd Armor Division during peacetime. Robert was a member of Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, Hellertown, where he had served on its consistory. He served six years as president of C.L.E.A.N. (Concerned Laymen for Environmental Action Now).

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years. He was predeceased by siblings: William, Donald, Jeanne Reed Keener.

SERVICES

Private services were held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, 108 S. Main St., Richlandtown, PA 18955 and/or Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055.