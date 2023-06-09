Fountain Hill Community Yard Sale Planned for June 24

If you need to downsize or clear out some clutter and want to help support local students, a great opportunity to do both things will be at the Fountain Hill Community Yard Sale June 24.

The yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fountain Hill Elementary School, with proceeds to benefit it.

Tables for community members who want to sell items at the yard sale are available for $10 each. The fee for local crafters/artisans who want to have a booth at the event is $25, per a flyer.

In addition to the yard sale and vendors, other event highlights will include a DJ, local food trucks and arts & crafts.

Vendors, local business sponsors, donations for basket raffles and volunteers to help run the sale are all being sought.

To reserve a space, or for more information, email fhtigerparents@gmail.com.

The school is located at 1330 Church Street in Fountain Hill.