Community Family

Fountain Hill Community Yard Sale Planned for June 24

25 mins ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Fountain Hill Yard Sale

If you need to downsize or clear out some clutter and want to help support local students, a great opportunity to do both things will be at the Fountain Hill Community Yard Sale June 24.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

If you need to downsize or clear out some clutter and want to help support local students, a great opportunity to do both things will be at the Fountain Hill Community Yard Sale June 24.

The yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fountain Hill Elementary School, with proceeds to benefit it.

Tables for community members who want to sell items at the yard sale are available for $10 each. The fee for local crafters/artisans who want to have a booth at the event is $25, per a flyer.

In addition to the yard sale and vendors, other event highlights will include a DJ, local food trucks and arts & crafts.

Vendors, local business sponsors, donations for basket raffles and volunteers to help run the sale are all being sought.

To reserve a space, or for more information, email fhtigerparents@gmail.com.

The school is located at 1330 Church Street in Fountain Hill.

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment