Frances T. Pagano, 95, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Frances T. Pagano (1928 – 2023)

Frances T. Pagano, 95, of Lower Saucon Township, passed away on July 11, 2023, at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of the late Delbert Reiman and the late Vincent A. Pagano. Frances was born in Fountain Hill on May 29, 1928 to the late Anthony and Anna (Hulak) Long. She served as the cook at the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397 in Hellertown for 20 years. Frances found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She devoted her leisure time to a variety of hobbies, including gardening and canning. Bird-watching was another of her passions. Frances was talented in crocheting, knitting and sewing. Additionally, she was known for her baking, especially her famous kiffles, selling her baked goods to friends and neighbors. Frances was very devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a faithful Catholic and was a long-time member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Children: Donna (Joseph) Sellers of Boiling Springs, David Reiman of Mechanicsburg, Dean (Angela) Reiman of Lower Saucon Township; stepdaughters: Jeannie Cimiotti of Georgia, Joanne Spess of Florida; brother: Gerald (Jill) Long of Bethlehem; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings: Edward Long, George (Jimmy) Long, Helen Medei, Julia Musgnung, Dorothy Martin, Margaret Laubach; grandson: Corey Reiman; great-grandson: Anthony Sellers.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023 and from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Connell Funeral Home Inc., 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be offered at ConnellFuneral.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at StJude.org and/or Dementia Society of America at DementiaSociety.org.