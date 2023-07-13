Man Accused of Chasing Women With Knife Inside Hellertown Home

A 22-year-old Bethlehem Township man is facing aggravated assault and other charges after allegedly trying to stab two women during an argument at a home in the 300 block of Main Street in Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A 22-year-old Bethlehem Township man is facing aggravated assault and other charges after allegedly trying to stab two women during an argument at a home in the 300 block of Main Street in Hellertown.

In a news release Thursday, borough police said they were called to the home on the evening of June 29 for “a domestic in progress.”

When an officer arrived, police said a woman came outside saying that a man–who police subsequently identified as Kevin Santana DeJesus–was “chasing her along with others around inside the residence, attempting to stab them.”

The woman reported that an argument had begun over “past drama,” police said, and that DeJesus then took a 5-inch steak knife from a kitchen cabinet and began chasing her and a female friend around the home.

DeJesus allegedly told them “I’m going to (expletive) kill you all,” they added, but was hindered due to instability resulting from inebriation.

As a result, the female resident was able to “peel the knife” from the “not well-balanced” DeJesus’ grip, the news release said.

When police arrived at the home, they said DeJesus was on the porch with blood and cuts on his hands.

A small area of blood spatter was also found in the kitchen, the release noted.

After the knife was taken away from DeJesus, police said he allegedly used a closed fist to punch the head of the woman who had pried it away from him.

DeJesus reportedly told police he had drunk four “tall glasses of wine” that evening and provided an account of the events that matched the alleged victims’ account, according to the news release.

Following a June 30 preliminary arraignment before Northampton County District Judge Alan Mege, DeJesus was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $10,000 straight bail, the docket filed in his case stated.

DeJesus’ bail was later changed to 10 percent of $10,000 bail, which was posted on his behalf July 7, court records showed.

DeJesus has been charged with Felony 2 aggravated assault, Misdemeanor 1 terroristic threats and Misdemeanor 2 simple assault, per the records, which did not list an attorney representing him.

Editor’s Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Police Department and Northampton County Court records.