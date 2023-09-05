Police: Man Charged in Alleged Kitchen Knife Attack

An Upper Bucks County man is facing charges after police say he attacked someone with a kitchen knife during an “assault incident.”

In a post published on the Springfield Township Police Department’s Crimewatch site Monday, police said 60-year-old resident Peter Fowler was arrested Sept. 2 in the 2800 block of Richlandtown Pike.

According to police and a docket filed in Bucks County District Court 07-3-03, Fowler is charged with two Misdemeanor 2 counts of Simple Assault and one Felony 2 count of Aggravated Assault.

According to the docket, following a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Brian Marriott, Fowler was committed to Bucks County Correctional Institution in lieu of 10 percent of $10,000 bail, which as of Tuesday had not been posted.

The docket did not list an attorney for Fowler, whose preliminary hearing before District Judge Gary Gambardella is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The story was compiled using information from the Springfield Township Police Department and Bucks County court records.