2 Charged in Wallet Theft from Vehicle, L. Saucon Police Say

47 mins ago
by Josh Popichak
Wallet Theft

Two men are facing charges for allegedly stealing a wallet from a vehicle on a residential street in Lower Saucon Township, township police said Friday.

According to police, 19-year-old Tyjae Xavier Geovanta-Burks and 19-year-old Damani Nahkeem Perry were arrested Sept. 19 after a caller reported that two men had entered a vehicle in the 3800 block of Cannon Avenue.

Police said the call came in at approximately 11:19 p.m. and that the caller provided descriptions of the men, along with the direction in which they had fled.

Police said Geovanta-Burks and Perry were both located nearby a short time later and matched the descriptions provided by the caller.

According to the department’s posts on Crimewatch, it was then determined that a wallet had been removed from the unlocked vehicle.

Both men are charged with Theft from a Vehicle (Misdemeanor 3), Theft by Unlawful Taking (Misdemeanor 3) and Receiving Stolen Property (Misdemeanor 3), police said.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

