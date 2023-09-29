2 Charged in Wallet Theft from Vehicle, L. Saucon Police Say

Two men are facing charges for allegedy stealing a wallet from a vehicle on a residential street in Lower Saucon Township, township police said Friday.
According to police, 19-year-old Tyjae Xavier Geovanta-Burks and 19-year-old Damani Nahkeem Perry were arrested Sept. 19 after a caller reported that two men had entered a vehicle in the 3800 block of Cannon Avenue.
Police said the call came in at approximately 11:19 p.m. and that the caller provided descriptions of the men, along with the direction in which they had fled.
Police said Geovanta-Burks and Perry were both located nearby a short time later and matched the descriptions provided by the caller.
According to the department’s posts on Crimewatch, it was then determined that a wallet had been removed from the unlocked vehicle.
Both men are charged with Theft from a Vehicle (Misdemeanor 3), Theft by Unlawful Taking (Misdemeanor 3) and Receiving Stolen Property (Misdemeanor 3), police said.
Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.
