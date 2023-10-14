Stephen P. Weber, 49, of Lower Macungie (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Stephen P. Weber, 49, of Lower Macungie Township, died Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Stephen P. Weber, 49, of Lower Macungie Township, died Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was born in Philadelphia on March 22, 1974. He was the son of Linda L. (Brown) Weber of Macungie and the late Francis P. Weber Jr. He attended Valley Forge Military Academy during his high school years. Stephen was a self-employed contractor. He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Limeport. Stephen enjoyed NASCAR, sports, flea markets and antiquing.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving mother, he is survived by his sister: Beck Weber of Tempe, Ariz.; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and partner: Kathleen Andrews, with whom he resided.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Stephen’s visitation period from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5050 Saint Josephs Road, Coopersburg, Pa. The visitation period will be followed by a prayer service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Calvary Cemetery, Coopersburg. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055, to assist with funeral costs.