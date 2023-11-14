NJ Man Sentenced to Prison for 2021 Richland Township Homicide

A New Jersey man will spend 25 to 55 years in state prison for the June 2021 killing of Kevin Rosero in Richland Township, the Bucks County District Attorney’s office announced Monday.

Anthony Joel Gamble, 22, of Somerset, N.J., and his younger brother, Joshua David Gamble, were both arrested and charged in connection to the killing of 26-year-old Rosero, who lived in Somerset.

Last month, Anthony Gamble pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery in the case, which the DA’s office said involved “a botched robbery of $400.”

According to a district attorney’s office news release, in courtroom testimony Monday, Rosero’s family members and friends told Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey L. Finley his death has had a devastating effect on those who knew him.

A Rutgers University graduate who had hoped to become an immigration attorney, Rosero’s “ideas and curiosity about the world (and) his brimming enthusiasm” were taken from the world when his life was senselessly taken, his community college history professor told the court.

Noting that Anthony Gamble has shown no remorse, Finley sentenced him to 20 to 40 years in state prison for third-degree murder and an additional five to 15 years for a count of conspiracy to commit robbery, with the sentences to run consecutively, the DA’s office said.

Nineteen-year-old Joshua Gamble pleaded guilty last year to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and abuse of a corpse and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 27.

The brothers were captured after Pennsylvania state troopers came upon them as they were “in the act of hiding Rosero’s body just after midnight on June 17, 2021, in a wooded area in the 500 block of East Pumping Station Road,” the news release from the district attorney’s office said.

Rosero had been stabbed 28 times in the face, neck, upper torso and upper extremities, and a large knife covered in blood was found at the scene, along with sanitizing wipes and work gloves “that the brothers used to try and clean the scene,” it said.

At Monday’s sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Monica Furber told the court that Anthony Gamble’s “words and his actions show that this is a crime motivated by greed and self-interest.”

The case was investigated by Detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police and the Richland Township Police Department.