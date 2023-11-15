When Does Santa Arrive at the Promenade Shops?

It won’t be long until the sound of “ho ho ho” fills the air at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

The Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center will host Santa as part of its Tree-Lighting ceremony this Saturday, Nov. 18.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. in Town Square, where the Promenade Shops’ 35-foot Christmas tree is located (near Starbucks).

Prior to Santa’s arrival at 8 p.m., the center will showcase performances by local school choirs and dance groups as well as a performance by The Flying Ivories , an entertaining duo providing an all-request sing-along on two pianos that is part music, part comedy. The Flying Ivories’ performance will be at The Patio.

After Santa lights the tree, children will have the chance to share their wish lists with him in the adjacent stone gazebo, as well as have professional photos taken with him.

A Promenade Shops news release said reservations are strongly encouraged, however walk-ups will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis.

For families who won’t be able to attend the tree-lighting event, Santa will also be available for photos taken by Dan’s Camera City in the gazebo on select dates through Dec. 24. According to the news release, the price of the photo packages that will be available ranges from $27 to $49.

The festivities surrounding the Tree Lighting event will continue until 9 p.m., with activities at The Patio.

To learn more about the Tree Lighting event, visit https://bit.ly/494MOlb .

To see Santa’s availability or reserve a photo session, visit https://bit.ly/3SfitKG .

The rain date for the Tree Lighting event is Sunday, Nov. 19.

As of Wednesday, it did not appear likely that there will be inclement weather Saturday evening, although colder temperatures and blustery conditions are part of the forecast for the Lehigh Valley.

This year, the Promenade Shops is also hosting an outdoor Christmas village called Candy Cane Lane.

Presented by Green Acres Outdoor Living, the village features decorated outdoor sheds housing various local business vendors.

The advertised Candy Cane Lane vendors include Doan Distillery, Free Will Brewing, Gary Giordano Gallery, Peri Opal, Nyche, Pocono Pickle Guy, Philly Pretzel Factory, Pool Pro, Popcorn Pit, Rosmic Resins & Design, Swit Sports, Tolino Vineyards, Truffle Bar and Wicks & Whims. While some will be there from Nov. 16 through Dec. 31, other vendors will only be there on select dates.

For more information about the Promenade Shops and what’s happening there this holiday season, visit ThePromenadeShopsAtSauconValley.com.