Marie Alice (Stout) Beitel, 80, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Marie Alice (Stout) Beitel, 80, of Lower Saucon Township, died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at her residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Marie Alice (Stout) Beitel (1943 – 2023)

Marie Alice (Stout) Beitel, 80, of Lower Saucon Township, died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at her residence. She was the wife of Carl F. Beitel. Marie was born in Hellertown on March 26, 1943 to the late Charles and Pearl (Knecht) Stout. She was a waitress in food services at Lehigh University Homer Research Center, Dewey Fire Company and the Saucon Valley School District. Marie enjoyed cooking, bingo, game shows, casino and camping. She especially enjoyed being with her family, and Florida had been a favorite of hers.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 61 years, Marie is also survived by her children: Cindy M. (Mark) Chesterton of Northampton, Tina L. (Jeffrey Jr.) Wida of Nazareth, Paula A. (Kevin) Meyers of Hellertown; siblings: Becky Stout, Connie Lesher, Ronnie Stout, all of Hellertown; grandchildren: Erin, Erica, Matthew, Alexis, Zachery, Brett, Kodie; great-grandchildren: Carson, Ethan, Brayden, Chloe, Jimmy, Lexan. She was predeceased by brothers: Thomas and Robert Stout.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her visitation period from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 5 p.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marie’s name may be sent to Starting Over Animal Rescue (SOAR) and/or the Nurse-Family Partnership of St. Luke’s VNA, all care of the funeral home.