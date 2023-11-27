Larry Thomas Kercher, 65, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Larry Thomas Kercher, 65, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at his residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Larry Thomas Kercher (1958 – 2023)

Larry Thomas Kercher, 65, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at his residence. He was the husband of Stella J. (Corra) Kercher, to whom he was married for 12 years. Larry was born in Allentown on Jan. 19, 1958, to the late Charles K. Kercher and Mildred A. (Boehm) VanBuskirk. He worked as a laborer for Alpo Company and Wawa. Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife, Larry is survived by son: Andrew “Andy” M. Kercher of Orlando, Fla.; stepson: Robert R. Hillegass III of Hellertown; sisters: Diane L. (Carl) Nagel of Stratford, N.J.; Kim L. Kercher of Coatesville; Michelle (Adam) Kercher Boyer of Sellersville; granddaughter: Katie Marie Kercher.

SERVICES

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055, to help defray the funeral costs.