Holiday Decorations, Lights Sparkle at Promenade Shops (Photos)

The entrance to see Santa is clearly marked on the side of the stone gazebo in the Promenade Shops’ Town Square. Photos with Santa taken by Dan’s Camera City are available on select dates through Christmas Eve. Reservations, which are recommended, may be made via the Promenade Shops website. As of Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to the scheduling page, there was limited availability remaining on Dec. 15 and Dec. 19-Dec. 24.
If you’re not yet in the Christmas spirit, a walk around the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley might make you feel less bah humbuggish.
The destination shopping center in Upper Saucon Township is fully decked for the holiday season, with lighting, wreaths, banners and other decorations contributing to a fun, festive atmosphere.
In addition to its regular lineup of merchants, the Promenade Shops is featuring specialty sellers in an area called Candy Cane Lane, where sheds have been converted into temporary vendor stalls.
Other limited-time sellers may be found in the lifestyle center’s Pop-up Shop in Suite 806, just around the corner from Candy Cane Lane, which is set up along the side of Old Navy.
In the Town Square area, visitors will find the Promenade Shops’ towering Christmas tree, as well as Santa, who is available for photos by Dan’s Camera City in the stone gazebo next to Starbucks.
Photos with Santa are available only on certain days, with times subject to change due to weather. Santa will host a Pet Night this Thursday, Dec. 14 from 2 to 7 p.m. For other times, click here.
Private horse-drawn carriage rides are also being offered this Sunday, Dec. 17 from 2 to 6 p.m., however according to the Eventbrite page set up for reservations, the $65 rides are fully booked.
For extra jolly holiday vibes, families may want to plan their visit to coincide with a performance by the Olde Towne Carolers, who will be singing at the Patio stage from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16; Saturday, Dec. 23; and Sunday, Dec. 24, according to the schedule available on the Promenade Shops website. (The performance times are subject to change due to weather.)
The vendors participating in Candy Cane Lane are also listed on the website, which states that the five stalls are open Thursday through Sunday, through Sunday, Dec. 31.
The lights of the Promenade Shops Christmas tree are reflected in the entrance to Starbucks, which is also located in the Town Square area of the shopping center.
The gazebo in the center of the Promenade Shops’ Town Square is where visitors can meet Santa during select times.
You can’t miss the Christmas tree that is set up in the center of Town Square at the Promenade Shops. The towering, star-topped tree is a popular spot for selfies and other photos.
Holiday decorations and lights fill the fountain that is located in the center of a roundabout at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
Holiday decorations and decor can be seen through the front window of Gail Gray, a home decor store at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
A sandwich board sign points visitors in the direction of Candy Cane Lane, a vendor village which is open Thursday through Sunday, through Dec. 31.
A sign outside the Nissley Vineyards Pop-up shop advertises warm spiced wine to go. The store is open through Christmas Eve in Suite 802. More information about it is available on the Promenade Shops website.
Christmas trees and bundles of firewood are displayed outside the entrance to Fresh Market in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
Poinsettias bedazzled with gold glitter are displayed in Fresh Market in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
Festive banners hang from a lamppost at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township. The lifestyle center is home to dozens of shops, restaurants and entertainment destinations, including a movie theater.
