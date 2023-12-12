Holiday Decorations, Lights Sparkle at Promenade Shops (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

If you’re not yet in the Christmas spirit, a walk around the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley might make you feel less bah humbuggish.

The destination shopping center in Upper Saucon Township is fully decked for the holiday season, with lighting, wreaths, banners and other decorations contributing to a fun, festive atmosphere.

In addition to its regular lineup of merchants, the Promenade Shops is featuring specialty sellers in an area called Candy Cane Lane, where sheds have been converted into temporary vendor stalls.

Other limited-time sellers may be found in the lifestyle center’s Pop-up Shop in Suite 806, just around the corner from Candy Cane Lane, which is set up along the side of Old Navy.

In the Town Square area, visitors will find the Promenade Shops’ towering Christmas tree, as well as Santa, who is available for photos by Dan’s Camera City in the stone gazebo next to Starbucks.

Photos with Santa are available only on certain days, with times subject to change due to weather. Santa will host a Pet Night this Thursday, Dec. 14 from 2 to 7 p.m. For other times, click here.

Private horse-drawn carriage rides are also being offered this Sunday, Dec. 17 from 2 to 6 p.m., however according to the Eventbrite page set up for reservations, the $65 rides are fully booked.

For extra jolly holiday vibes, families may want to plan their visit to coincide with a performance by the Olde Towne Carolers, who will be singing at the Patio stage from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16; Saturday, Dec. 23; and Sunday, Dec. 24, according to the schedule available on the Promenade Shops website. (The performance times are subject to change due to weather.)

The vendors participating in Candy Cane Lane are also listed on the website, which states that the five stalls are open Thursday through Sunday, through Sunday, Dec. 31.