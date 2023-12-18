Free Narcan Training Available to Northampton Co. Residents

Northampton County Executive Lamont G. McClure announced last week that the Northampton County Drug and Alcohol Division continues to offer free Narcan training as part of the county’s fentanyl awareness campaign, Fake is Real.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

“Education and training are the first steps in fighting against substance abuse and addiction,” McClure said in a news release about the training.

Training participants will learn about the different types of opioids, identify signs and symptoms of opioid abuse and overdose, learn how to safely store and dispose of prescription medications, and identify community resources for people facing addiction. Participants also learn how to administer Narcan, a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.

All participants will receive a free Narcan kit.

The following free training seminars will be provided in January and February free of charge to county employees and residents:

Jan. 11, 2024 – 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Northampton County Department of Human Services Building, Conference Room 3, 2801 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem

Jan. 18, 2024 – 2 p.m. at the Northampton County Courthouse, Government Center Training Room, 669 Washington St., Easton

Feb. 8, 2024 – 5:30 p.m. at the Easton/Phillipsburg Branch of Greater Valley YMCA, 1350 Sullivan Trail, Easton

Feb. 13, 2024 – 1 p.m. at the Easton/Phillipsburg Branch of Greater Valley YMCA, 1350 Sullivan Trail, Easton

Anyone interested in attending a training should contact Gretchen Hill at gh***@no*****.gov.

For more information about Northampton County’s Fake is Real campaign, visit FakeisReal.org.