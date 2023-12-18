Ann Kutz, 84, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Ann (Medence) Kutz

Ann Kutz, 84, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2023. Born in Manhattan, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Haverletz) Medence. Ann was married to her loving husband Charles T. Kutz until he passed away in 2020. Ann worked as a telephone operator at Bell Telephone for over 10 years before working as a telephone operator at St. Luke’s Hospital. She was a very avid knitter, being active in 4H, where she proudly taught others to knit. She loved making hats and had won numerous awards for doing so. Ann loved to cook and loved her three cats, who were all named Snickers.

SURVIVORS

She is survived by her children: Michael Kutz, and his wife Tonya, Matthew Kutz and Nathan Kutz; her sister: Sophia Frederick, and her husband Larry; and nieces: Jennifer Schimmel and Cheryl Wagner. She was predceased by her siblings: John and Helen.

SERVICES

A graveside committal will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Road, Allentown, PA 18109. To leave online condolences, please visit her “Book of Memories” at FalkFuneralHomes.com.