Mark Preston Albright, 65 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Mark Preston Albright (1958 – 2023)

Mark Preston Albright, 65, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 17. Mark was born on Jan. 30, 1958 in Reading, Pa., to the late Joan and Preston Albright. Mark met the love of his life and best friend, Colleen, on Match.com in 2004. He always said it was the best $29.99 that he ever spent. They were married, after several attempts, in February 2008 at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Bethlehem, Pa. Despite Mark’s chronic health issues, they lived life to the fullest and had many wonderful adventures together. Mark received his Bachelor’s Degree from Albright College and a Juris Doctor degree from University of Maryland School of Law. Mark had a successful career serving as a Pennsylvania-licensed attorney for nearly 40 years, before retiring to sunny Myrtle Beach, S.C., in 2021. He was a member of the Bar Association of Lehigh County, the Northampton County and Pennsylvania Bar associations, and the Estate Planning Council of the Lehigh Valley Inc., as well as the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. Mark was most proud of his solo law practice: Law Offices of Mark P. Albright in Hellertown, Pa., where he spent his time helping his many clients with estate planning, elder law and estate administration. He was very easy to talk to and always went above and beyond for his clients and colleagues. His slogan was “plain talk, practical advice,” and he meant it. Mark and his wife were very active in the Hellertown-Lower Saucon community, chairing committees, donating time and sponsoring local events. Mark had many hobbies and interests over the years. He was a born entertainer with a great sense of humor. He performed in musicals in high school and college, and as an adult. After getting a kidney transplant in 2012, Mark studied improv comedy and was on a few Lehigh Valley teams, including Associated Mess, 4am in Thailand and Honus Wagner. He performed at the Del Close Marathon in NYC. He was a coin collector, lock picker, bird watcher, ghost hunter, foodie and cigar aficionado, to name a few. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow. Since moving to South Carolina, he immersed himself in local history, became a diehard fan of the USC Gamecocks and loved spending his Wednesdays at the shooting range and going to the VFW for an ice cold Miller Lite. Mark’s life-long spiritual journey involved many different churches, denominations and spiritual teachings. He was a Master Mason of New Temple Lodge #720 and The Kite and Key Lodge No. 811 in Allentown, Pa. Most recently, Mark became a member of the Unity Church of Myrtle Beach, where he believed he had finally found his spiritual home. He was a member of the music team, “The Unatics,” and had recently gotten back to playing his guitar and writing music. Mark will be deeply missed by his wife, cats, family, friends and all who knew him. He made it his mission in life to bring light into any room that he walked into, and he always kept positive regardless of the health issues he was dealing with.

SURVIVORS

Mark is survived by his wife, Colleen (Crowley) of Myrtle Beach; daughters, Meredith (her fiancé Phil) of Glenside, Pa., and Allison of Santa Anna, Calif.; grandchildren, Parker and Oliver of Glenside, Pa.; brother, Cory of Fort Wayne, Ind., and five nieces, Madison, Elizabeth, Makayla, Makenzie and Madelyn; and parent-in-laws, Barbara and Bob Scobo of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

SERVICES

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 at Unity Myrtle Beach, 6173 Salem Road, Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Rev. Margaret Hiller officiating. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will also be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans, 326 Main Street (rear), Hellertown, Pa. Memorial tributes may be shared online at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Unity Myrtle Beach in memory of Mark Albright.