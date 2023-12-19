Man Accused of DUI on I-78 in Lower Saucon

A California man is facing a DUI charge after state police say he drove while intoxicated, allegedly causing an accident on I-78 west in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.

According to a report issued by state police at Belfast Tuesday, 45-year-old Nicholas E. Williams of Eureka, Calif., was westbound on the interstate highway on the morning of Dec. 15 when he allegedly lost control of a 2018 Chevy Silverado that was towing a camper trailer in the area of mile marker 71.3.

Police said in their crash synopsis that it “was related” that Williams lost control of the vehicle “due to…having a seizure.”

Prior to the wreck, in which the trailer overturned on its side and came to a stop blocking two lanes of travel, authorities said Williams was observed to be “weaving between lanes.”

Police said Williams suffered injuries and was determined to be DUI following the crash, which occurred around 10:43 a.m.

The crash report indicated that Williams was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Anderson Campus in Bethlehem Township for treatment of unspecified injuries.

According to court records, Williams has been charged with misdemeanor DUI/Unsafe driving and driving without a license, which is a summary offense.

The docket filed in his case in District Court 03-2-04 indicated that Williams was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $2,500 bail following a Dec. 17 preliminary arraignment before District Judge Robert Christian Weber.

According to the docket, a preliminary hearing for Williams is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. in Weber’s court.

The docket as of Tuesday indicated that Williams was still incarcerated in the county jail and did not list an attorney for Williams.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M, Belfast barracks and Northampton County court records.