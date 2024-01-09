Letter: Saucon Valley Will Benefit from ‘Community-Focused School Board’

Letter writer Sue Lucrezi of Lower Saucon Township says four new members who were recently elected to the Saucon Valley School Board will help promote positive change in district schools.

To the Editor,

Congratulations to the newly elected members of the Saucon Valley School District School Board: Bill Broun, Donald Carpenter, Viv Demko and Jay Santos. Our community will benefit from a non-partisan and community-focused school board that will focus on authentic educational excellence. The welcome mat is out for positive change with tolerance, the freedom to learn and strong support for teachers and working families. Saucon Valley, our future is bright!

Sue Lucrezi

Lower Saucon Township

