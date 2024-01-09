What’s on the Menu for Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week?

The week of Jan. 14-20, 2024, the chamber will sponsor its annual Winter Restaurant Week in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township, in which at least 10 local establishments will participate.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

If recent snow and rainstorms have given you a bad case of the post-holiday blahs, the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce has an event that could lift your spirit out of the doldrums.

All of the participating eateries will offer specials as part of the event, which is also held every summer. The deals vary, with some businesses offering customers fixed-price menu deals while others offer a percentage-based discount or complimentary tasting with purchase.

The participating establishments include Art Cafe, Black River Farms, Braveheart Highland Pub, Drip-The Flavor Lab, Hellertown Crossroads Hotel, Plaza Azteca-Saucon, Springtown Inn, Vassi’s Drive-In, Yianni’s Taverna and Wings on Main.

The deals that are being offered may be found on the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week page on the chamber’s website, which notes that the event “is not just a week of delicious food; it’s a celebration of community and flavor.”

Restaurant Week’s gold sponsor is Lindsay O. Albert, EA, Tax and Accounting and its marketing sponsor is iHeartRadio.