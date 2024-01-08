Forecast for Heavy Rain Stokes Flooding Fears

On the heels of a storm that dumped heavy, wet snow on the Lehigh Valley another powerful storm is expected to drop several inches of rain, which is stoking fears about the potential for flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the area from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon, when 2 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.

“The ground remains very saturated following multiple rounds of heavy rainfall over the last month,” an accompanying statement said. “A period of higher hourly rainfall rates is possible during Tuesday night which would enhance the potential for flooding, particularly in more urban areas. The combination of snowmelt and heavy rain may significantly elevate the flooding risk, especially across northeast Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey.”

NWS forecasters said residents of flood-prone areas should monitor the developing weather situation and “be prepared to take action” as flood warnings may need to be issued in some places.

On top of the heavy rain, high winds are also expected from the storm, and a wind advisory for gusts of up to 55 mph will be in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The advisory statement noted that “saturated ground after multiple rounds of heavy rainfall over the last month has made trees more vulnerable to becoming uprooted with strong winds.”

If trees are brought down by the winds, power outages could result, and residents were advised to secure any outdoor objects that could potentially become airborne due to the anticipated gusts.

Snowfall totals from the weekend storm varied, but most of southern Lehigh and Northampton counties received at least several inches of snow, which was more than fell last winter.

Officially, just over four inches were reported by the National Weather Service at Lehigh Valley International Airport near Allentown.

In the wake of the Tuesday-Wednesday storm, the area is forecast to experience another brief weather lull and above average temperatures in the 40s before another rainstorm arrives Friday.

After that storm departs on Saturday, a return to colder, drier weather is forecast for the duration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.