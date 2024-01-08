Business Community Family

Experience ‘Fire and Ice’ at Promenade Shops’ Wonderland on Main Event

by Josh Popichak

Wintertime fun is in the offing for anyone who plans to attend an upcoming seasonal event at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley.

Wonderland on Main, an an annual outdoor celebration, is planned for Saturday, Jan. 20 from noon to 4 p.m. at the open-air lifestyle shopping center.

The following schedule of events was recently publicized by center officials, who said this year’s Wonderland on Main will have a fire and ice theme:

Event Activities at The Patio (near Turning Point)

Promenade Wonderland on Main Fire Ice

The Promenade Shops’ at Saucon Valley’s Wonderland on Main event will feature a fire and ice theme. (Contributed photo)

  • Noon – 3 p.m.: Live ice carving demonstration and photo ops with the sculpture
  • Noon – 4 p.m.: Spin the Wheel to win a special prize and enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card to a Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley restaurant/retailer
  • Noon – 4 p.m.: Join L.L. Bean at the fire pit for free s’mores and other fun activities

Event Activities at Town Square by Lehigh Valley Health Network (near Starbucks)

  • 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.: eight-minute fire dancer acts
  • Noon – 4 p.m.: DJ entertainment

Other Activities:

  • Snow Globe Photo Op
  • Sip & Shop with Easton Wine Project and Bru Daddy’s Brewing Co.
  • Philly Pretzel Factory Food Truck
  • Popcorn Pit

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the event and the businesses located in the Promenade Shops as well as a map of the shopping center, visit ThePromenadeShopsatSauconValley.com.

