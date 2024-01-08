Experience ‘Fire and Ice’ at Promenade Shops’ Wonderland on Main Event

Wintertime fun is in the offing for anyone who plans to attend an upcoming seasonal event at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley.

Wintertime fun is in the offing for anyone who plans to attend an upcoming seasonal event at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley.

Wonderland on Main, an an annual outdoor celebration, is planned for Saturday, Jan. 20 from noon to 4 p.m. at the open-air lifestyle shopping center.

The following schedule of events was recently publicized by center officials, who said this year’s Wonderland on Main will have a fire and ice theme:

Event Activities at The Patio (near Turning Point)

Noon – 3 p.m.: Live ice carving demonstration and photo ops with the sculpture

Noon – 4 p.m.: Spin the Wheel to win a special prize and enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card to a Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley restaurant/retailer

Noon – 4 p.m.: Join L.L. Bean at the fire pit for free s’mores and other fun activities

Event Activities at Town Square by Lehigh Valley Health Network (near Starbucks)

12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.: eight-minute fire dancer acts

Noon – 4 p.m.: DJ entertainment

Other Activities:

Snow Globe Photo Op

Sip & Shop with Easton Wine Project and Bru Daddy’s Brewing Co.

Philly Pretzel Factory Food Truck

Popcorn Pit

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the event and the businesses located in the Promenade Shops as well as a map of the shopping center, visit ThePromenadeShopsatSauconValle y.com.