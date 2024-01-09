SV Competition Cheerleading Team Headed to State, National Championships

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Note: The following news release was submitted by Saucon Valley High School competition cheerleading head coach KristiJoy Lutte and is shared as a service to the community.

The Saucon Valley Competition Cheerleading Team has returned to the competition scene for their second year in a row since making a comeback from 2012. In just their second year back, the team has qualified to compete at the events which every high school cheerleader dreams of.

On Nov. 19, 2023, the team competed at UCA Regionals in Harrisburg, where they placed third in their division and obtained a score that secured them a bid to travel to the National High School Cheerleading Championship that will take place in Orlando, Fla.

Most recently, on Jan. 6, 2024, the team competed in the District XI championship. The team performed the best routine they have competed all season, resulting in a second place finish and earning a spot to compete at the PIAA State Championship in Hershey. This is the first time in school history that Saucon Valley will be represented at the PIAA Competitive Spirit State Championship.

This team is special because they are always eager to learn new skills, adapt to changes well and always unite as one team on the mat. The coaches (KristiJoy Lutte, Gianna Corda and Tara Matus) are honored to coach this group of athletes.

The team’s competition travel and other expenses are completely self-funded. In order to attend both States and Nationals, they must also work hard to raise funds through many fundraisers.

Donations to help support the team can be made via the following links:

GoFundMe Link: https://gofund.me/ 3468267c

Sponsorship Link: https://forms.gle/ 8PR9damFW65gtiTP9

The team is also planning several fundraisers at local eateries, where guests can dine and donate to them on the following dates:

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 6 to 9 p.m., Beer Mussels, Hellertown, Pa.

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 5 to 9 p.m., Red Robin, Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, Center Valley, Pa. (Note: Guests MUST tell their server that they are there for the team’s fundraiser.)

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 4 to 9 p.m., Steel Club, Hellertown, Pa.