Former Burger King: What Should Go There?

19 mins ago
by Josh Popichak
Burger King Coopersburg

Many local fans of flame-grilled burgers, French fries, fountain sodas and other fast food favorites are missing the Coopersburg Burger King, which closed permanently on New Year’s Eve.

The distinctive-looking restaurant building is located on Rt. 309 at Station Avenue, and given the volume of traffic that passes through that intersection it would not be surprising if there is considerable interest from other businesses in potentially buying or leasing the property.

What type of business would you like to see open where the Burger King was located?

Prior to Burger King, the corner was home to the Driftwood restaurant.

Both restaurants operated for decades.

Burger King Coopersburg

Less than two weeks after it closed, motorists are still pulling into the former Burger King parking lot hoping to go inside the restaurant or grab a meal in the drive-thru. The business was open in that location for more than 25 years. Prior to that it was home to a locally-owned eatery, the Driftwood restaurant.

