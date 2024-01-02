Coopersburg Burger King Closes

The last flame-grilled Whopper has been served at the Burger King on Rt. 309 in Coopersburg, where the flames on the fast food restaurant’s grill were permanently extinguished Sunday.

The last flame-grilled Whopper has been served at the Burger King on Rt. 309 in Coopersburg, where the flames on the fast food restaurant’s grill were extinguished one last time Sunday.

After several decades in business, the landmark eatery at 105 S. Third Street–on the corner of Rt. 309 and E. Station Avenue–was reportedly shuttered due to slumping sales.

Channel 69 News reported Sunday that the decision to close the Burger King franchise was revenue-based and that its employees were given an opportunity to transfer to other area Burger Kings.

Like some other restaurants in the area, the Coopersburg Burger King appeared to struggle at times during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sometimes the entire restaurant was closed earlier than would be typical. At other times, its drive-thru window remained open while its dining room was closed to customers.

Recent reviews by customers on Google have been mixed, with six of the last 11 reviewers giving the Burger King just one star out of five. Among the most frequently-cited complaints by customers who shared negative reviews was slow service, particularly in the drive-thru lane.

In early 2022, a major fast food competitor of Burger King also opened a location nearby.

The McDonald’s restaurant on Rt. 309 near Passer Road in Upper Saucon Township opened in April 2022 next to a Wawa that had opened several months earlier. Both businesses are located on the opposite side of Rt. 309 about a mile north of the Burger King’s location.

It is unclear what if any plans exist for the Burger King site, which was home to the well-remembered Driftwood restaurant until the 1990s.

Other nearby restaurants/food-based establishments include The New Santiago’s, Dunkin, Turkey Hill, The Inside Scoop, Coopersburg Diner, Casa Toro Mexican Grill, Subway and Ecco Domani.