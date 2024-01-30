Moravian University Launches New School for Adult Learners

The School of Professional Studies & Innovation (SPSI) will offer diverse programs covering topics such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and business automation and transformation. The programs will be taught by industry experts and will provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to develop professionally and innovate in a rapidly changing digital economy.

Moravian University is launching a new online degree program that will offer a range of professional development opportunities for adult learners seeking to reimagine or advance their careers.

Advanced degrees like a Master’s in Cybersecurity and professional certificates such as a Certificate in Project Management will be offered along with flexible, online options. Options for study within SPSI will also be available to students who wish to finish their Bachelor’s degree.

A program launch event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Payne Gallery, 346 Main St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Moravian’s Priscilla Payne Hurd (South) campus, with faculty, staff, community partners and members of the local business community expected to attend.

“This event will celebrate the launch of this exciting new school, which will impact adult learners as well our community and corporate organizations, in the Lehigh Valley and beyond,” said Bryon L. Grigsby, president of Moravian University. “Courses in the new school will be taught by industry experts; experts who will help prepare our students for a marketplace and a digital economy that’s changing every day with new innovations in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and new areas of business automation and transformation to name just a few.”

The School of Professional Studies & Innovation will be led by Deirdre Letson-Christofalo, Ed.D, who was appointed to be SPSI’s Associate Provost and Dean in October.

Moravian University is the nation’s sixth-oldest university. Located in Bethlehem, Pa., the school offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees that blend liberal arts with professional programs. Visit Moravian.edu to learn more about educational opportunities at Moravian University.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.