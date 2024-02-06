Neil N. McCardle, 70, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Neil N. McCardle (1953 – 2024)

Neil N. McCardle, 70, of Hellertown, died Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 at St. Luke’s University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus. He was the husband of Justina R. (Pacala) McCardle. Neil was born in Glasgow, Scotland on Aug. 3, 1953 to the late Henry and Sarah “Sally” (Nicolson) McCardle. He was a Production Supervisor for Samuel Adams PA Brewery, Breinigsville, for 35 years until his retirement. Neil was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem. He was known as an excellent cook and enjoyed going to car shows and watching English Premier League soccer.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 46 years, Neil is also survived by sons: Stewart (Michelle) of Parsippany, N.J., Christopher of Bethlehem, Kevin (Jessica) of Philadelphia; siblings: Stewart (Margaret) of Glasgow, Scotland, Aileen (Alex Candetti) of Adelaide, Australia; grandchildren: Marcus, Liam, Mia, Mikayla, Keira, Connor; brothers-in-law: Russel (Beverly) Pacala of Bethlehem, Eric (Joan) Pacala of Easton; nieces and nephews.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Neil’s visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 and 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Saturday’s visitation period will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. This service will be streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the funeral service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Neil’s name may be made to New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015 and/or Good Shepherd Rehabilitation, Attn: Development Office for General Fund, 850 S. 5th St., Allentown, PA 18103.