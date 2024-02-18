Saucon 7th Graders Discover ‘What’s So Cool About Manufacturing’

For 12 years, Saucon Valley Middle School has been involved in a local Lehigh Valley contest known as “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing.” Now the twelfth generation of SVMS students is very excited that it is their turn to be part of this contest!

Our names are Zelie Miele and Amelia Roberts. We are 7th graders at Saucon Valley Middle School. We are part of the school’s iTeam.

For 12 years, Saucon Valley Middle School has been involved in a local Lehigh Valley contest known as “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing.” Now, as the twelfth generation of SVMS students, we are very excited that it is our turn to be part of this contest!

As participants, we were tasked with creating an original, entertaining video on the values of manufacturing. Every year, we receive a new manufacturing company to represent. This year, we are representing Human Active Technology (HAT) in Easton, Pa.

HAT’s products are designed to create efficient, comfortable interactions between humans and their technology. Their main products are monitor arms and adjustable desks.

Making this video has been so much fun, and it’s been a pleasure to become part of the iTeam family. We have learned so much and have worked on this video for months. This video allowed us to be creative and technical at the same time.

We had a lot of fun interacting with the employees on our field trip to Human Active Technology. We had a chance to see all parts of their manufacturing process, view their machines in action, and, best of all, eat pizza in their break room. The entire process has been an amazing experience.

Participating in this contest provided us with a deeper understanding of manufacturing. Each day, we use something someone manufactured–something someone worked to learn about, interacted with the world to create and maybe even taught some curious middle school students about so they would learn about the world around them.

This year we are competing against 29 other schools in the Lehigh Valley. We would love your votes and support to help us win this year. You can vote between March 13 and March 15. The competition will be held on March 26 at Stabler Arena.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated with the live voting link once it is available. Special thanks to Saucon Valley Middle School librarian Meredith Lesney for her help in sharing this story.