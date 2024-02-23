Young at Art Expo for Kids, Parents, Returns March 9

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Lehigh Valley Arts & Cultural Alliance has announced that the sixth annual Young at Art expo of creative learning will take place Saturday, March 9, at Penn State Lehigh Valley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Young at Art is “a one-stop shop for families to connect with creative experiences and arts programming in the Lehigh Valley,” according to a press release from the alliance. Younger children and teens will experience new forms of artistic expression by trying out hands-on activities, attending performances by local artists and participating in workshops offered by more than 20 exhibitors, including The Baum School of Art, Da Vinci Science Center, Community Music School, Pennsylvania Youth Theatre, Nurture Nature Center, ArtsQuest, Lehigh Valley Martial Arts and many more.

The expo is free and open to all ages, and in addition to demos, workshops and performances, attendees of Young at Art will have the chance to win door prizes, including $100 scholarships towards programs offered by exhibitors organizations, family tickets to a Lafayette College Arts event, Lehigh Valley Phantoms tickets and an IronPigs gift basket including tickets and merchandise. There will also be information about summer camps, year-round classes and lessons available for parents and caregivers.

The Lehigh Valley Arts & Cultural Alliance has prioritized accessibility for all attendees, and the event will be held at a venue that is fully accessible to those with mobility access needs. A sensory room with calm, quiet activities will be available for attendees who need a break from the action, and American Sign Language interpreters will provide interpretation for mainstage announcements and performances.

Young at Art is supported in part by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, PPL and the Dexter F. and Dorothy H. Baker Foundation. For more information about the event, including a full list of exhibitors and opportunities to volunteer at the event, visit www.lvaca.org/YoungAtArt or email Yo********@lv***.org.

“The Lehigh Valley Arts & Cultural Alliance is a nonprofit membership organization whose mission is to empower a vibrant Lehigh Valley arts and cultural community, foster connections and accessibility, and provide a vigorous voice advocating for art and culture to improve the quality of life for all,” the press release said.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.