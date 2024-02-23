Spring Beerfest Returning to Musikfest Cafe

Spring Beerfest at the Musikfest Cafe in Bethlehem will return on Saturday, March 30.

Beer lovers can rejoice, as ArtsQuest and Lehigh Valley Brewers’ Guild have announced that their second annual Spring Beerfest at the Musikfest Cafe will return on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Tickets are now on sale for both of the event’s two sessions, which are open to ticket-holders 21 and over. The first session will offer premium access from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by general admission from 2 to 4 p.m. The second session will feature general admission from 5 to 7 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $50 for premium access and $35 for general admission. ArtsQuest member pricing starts at $45 for premium access and $30 for general admission.

Both sessions will feature unlimited samplings from more than 25 local breweries, including Birthright Brewing Co., Boser Geist Brewing Co., Bru Daddy’s Brewing Co., Colony Meadery, Country Club Brewing, Fegley’s Brew Works, Five Maidens Cider, Funk Brewing Co., Hangdog Brewing Co., Hawk Mountain Brewing, HiJinx Brewing Co., Hop Hill Brewing Co., Lost Tavern Brewing, McCall Collective Brewing Co., Portch Tea, Red Balloon Cider, Retriever Brewing Co., Richmond Farm Brewery, Rising River Brewing Co., Seven Sirens Brewing Co., Sherman St Beer Co., Taylor House Brewing Co., Two Rivers Brewing Co. and Weyerbacher Brewing Co.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the event website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.