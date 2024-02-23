Community Family Government Police

Online Pet Registry Launched in Lower Saucon Township

by Saucon Source
The Lower Saucon Township Police Department has developed an online pet registry through their Crimewatch website.

Pets are an important part of many families. That’s why the Lower Saucon Township Police Department has created an online pet registry for residents, as a way of helping in cases where a pet goes missing.

To enroll a pet in the registry, residents should fill out the form that is now available on the police department’s Crimewatch site under “Forms.” The form requests information about a pet’s address and physical description and allows owners to submit an optional photo of their furry or feathered friend.

The police department’s hope is that the registry will become a useful resource for pet owners in the community.

For more information, or to enroll your pet, visit the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch website.

