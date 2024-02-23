Quakertown Police Advise Against Accepting $100 Bills After 2 Fakes Found

If you’re a business owner in Quakertown and a customer tries to pay you with a $100 bill, Quakertown Police are advising you to say, “no thanks.”

That’s because of two recent reports of counterfeit $100 notes being passed at borough businesses.

Police shared information about the counterfeits in a Facebook post Thursday, in which they said the bills had recently been used to pay for goods or services at downtown establishments.

“We encourage business owners to take precautions to ensure the bills they are receiving are legitimate before accepting,” the department said. “We also strongly recommend businesses not to accept $100 bills at this time.”

Anyone who believes they may have received a counterfeit bill is advised to contact Quakertown Police.