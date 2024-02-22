Marché Maison Moves to Kemerer Museum Gift Shop

Marché Maison’s move to the Kemerer Museum gift shop is part of the museum’s mission to highlight the changes in style and design over three centuries have been reflected in homes, museum officials said.

The Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts in Bethlehem has announced that Marché Maison, a French cottage-inspired design and decor shop, has relocated from the Goundie House on Main Street to the museum.

Marché Maison’s move to the Kemerer Museum gift shop is part of the museum’s mission to highlight the changes in style and design over three centuries have been reflected in homes, museum officials said, noting that the move will also allow visitors the opportunity to further engage with the museum through the gift shop’s offerings.

“Marché Maison’s move into the Kemerer Museum gift shop not only aligns with the museum’s mission to highlight the changes in style and design over three centuries, but it also gives people a tangible way to engage with the relevance of the decorative arts and allows them to take a piece of it home,” said Historic Bethlehem Museum & Sites’ Curator of Collections and Exhibitions Brett Peters in a news release.

“Relocating Marché Maison to the Kemerer Museum gift shop feels like a natural step because so much of the collection and experience is about creating a sense of home and celebrating how form and function come together,” added Michelle Olson, owner of Marché Maison.

In 2023, Marche Maison hosted its first “April in Paris” spring shopping event with HBMS. HBMS has partnered with Marché Maison to expand the shopping experience in 2024. In preparation for the event, Olson will travel to Paris this spring to purchase vintage products and pieces from various local flea markets. This year’s “April in Paris” will be held April 28 and is open to the public.

In addition to being open during regular Kemerer Museum hours, Marché Maison will have dedicated shop hours Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on Tuesday).

The Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts is one of the only decorative arts museums in the country. Founded by Annie S. Kemerer, a Bethlehem resident born in 1865, its collections include early American furniture, paintings and decorative art that reflects changes in style and design over three centuries.

For more information on the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, visit the museum’s website.

